From: Natasha Berger

Paris – Relief over the left-wing coalition’s victory in the parliamentary elections has driven thousands of people onto the streets in France. Riots broke out in Paris and other major French cities, with demonstrators setting fire to barricades and throwing fireworks. The police responded by using tear gas.

The surprising election result of the early election makes the left the strongest force in France. feared shift to the right is thus significantly weaker than initially assumed. While the Nouveau Front Populaire, made up of leftists, communists, socialists and greens, could win up to 192 of the 577 seats in parliament, the National Rally (RN) to Marine Le Pen and its allies, according to initial results, will only come in third place with around 138 seats.

In Paris, thousands of people celebrated the unexpected victory of the left in the early parliamentary elections at the Place de la République. © Christophe Ena

Riots: Police in Paris use tear gas against left-wing demonstrators after French election

The first official projections led to demonstrations across the country on Monday night, some of which ended in riots. In the center of the French capital, thousands of people gathered on the Place de la République to celebrate the victory of the left. According to media reports, some of the demonstrators clashed with the police and wooden barricades were set on fire. The police used tear gas due to the escalating situation.

In the centre of Paris, many shops and banks had already anticipated riots, which often escalate in France, and had therefore secured their windows with wooden boards on election day. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had also previously feared unrest on the streets and had therefore mobilised 30,000 officers for the day of the parliamentary election, 5,000 of them for Paris and the capital’s suburbs alone.

Not only barricades: Bicycles were also set on fire during the riots at the Place de la République in Paris. © Aurelien Morissard/dpa

After victory of the left in France: Several arrests, police officer injured by Molotov cocktail

Riots also occurred in northern and western France. In the university town of Lille, the police also used tear gas against left-wing demonstrators. In Rennes in western France, 25 arrests were reportedly made. There, too, the riot police used tear gas against anti-fascists who had chanted, among other things, “Everyone hates the police.” In the city of Nantes, around 113 kilometers away, a police officer was reportedly injured by a Molotov cocktail being thrown. Demonstrators threw fireworks at the security forces, who in turn used tear gas.

In Marseille, the second largest city in France, many people also gathered in the streets and shouted slogans against right-wing media. The police initially held back.

Police used tear gas in several French cities during clashes with demonstrators. Thousands of people gathered in the streets to celebrate the left’s victory in the parliamentary elections. © Sadak Souici/dpa

Surprising outcome of parliamentary elections in France causes political tremors

The surprising outcome of the parliamentary elections in France not only caused unrest on the streets, but also a political earthquake. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal drew first conclusions and announced his resignation. It is still unclear whether Macron will accept the resignation and appoint a leftist as prime minister. In such a constellation, the head of state would lose power. The prime minister, who runs the government, would become more important.

With no governing majority in sight, it is still unclear what will happen after the election in France. In addition, the divided left, which only a few weeks ago came together to form the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front) for the election, lacks a common leadership or a common program. (dpa)