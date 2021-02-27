I.n Myanmar security forces again cracked down on protesters on Saturday. In the largest city of Yangon, police fired shots at several locations where protesters rallied against the junta. Uniformed participants arrested, as eyewitnesses reported on social networks.

Massive action by the security forces was also reported in other cities, including using tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. According to a report by the online portal “Myanmar Now”, journalists who reported on the protests were also targeted by the police in Rangoon.

There have been mass protests since the coup

At the beginning of February, the military put a coup against Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. The 75-year-old won the parliamentary elections in November by a clear margin. Since the coup there have been repeated mass protests in Myanmar. The demonstrators are demanding the release of the appointed head of government and the reinstatement of her civilian government. The military has recently cracked down on the resistance movement with increasing severity.

The new head of the electoral commission in Myanmar, appointed by the military junta, has meanwhile declared the result of the general election in November to be invalid. Thein Soe announced the decision on Friday at a meeting with political parties in the Southeast Asian country, reported the newspaper “The Irrawaddy”. The move by the electoral commission re-fueled the protests in former Burma.