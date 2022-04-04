Hello, I hope you are well, I am speaking to you from my humble desk (a plastic table in my foreign room)

PBL, problem-based learning, in this matter we have to learn to work in teams to seek the resolution of problems such as clinical cases of patients in which we have to investigate and learn to solve them in the most effective and medically possible way.

But the truth is sometimes it’s a disaster to work as a team, and many times the biggest problem is to follow instructions, and carry them out optimally, in my team I have a problem that although I clearly tell them what to follow they don’t do it and many times they exceed my patience, I have to keep explaining to them because I am the team leader, but even if it is a torment, we have come out very well in those resolutions and we have come out excellently in our performance.

Even if sometimes you don’t want to work in a team or you feel that it is not your gift, learn to do it and draw lessons to progress and get ahead, you can, try to do even what you think is impossible and get a great experience.