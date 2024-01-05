By

The third episode of the podcast Road to Dakar 2024. driven by José Antonio Ponseti and Fernando Albes and supported by Audi, focuses on how important teamwork is in a test as tough as the Dakar. Within the human part of the rally, camaraderie is one of the unwritten laws within the participants.

On this occasion, the Spanish pilot tells her feelings Cristina Gutierrez, the second woman to achieve a stage victory in the Dakar and world champion in 2022 in the ExtremeE category, along with Sebastián Loeb. With the French driver she will participate in the rally this year and confesses that for her “He's like a sports dad” and “a dream come true”.

The details of the project are also known 'Nebrija to Dakar', from the hand of two of its members: Sergio Corberaproject manager, and Inés García Jamarillostudent. “We look at the Dakar with great enthusiasm, both the teachers and the students,” says Sergio. For her part, Inés emphasizes that “the team is the most important thing, it is the number one priority because no one works individually to reach the Dakar.”

Finally, Joan Navarroan Audi engineer, provides his vision on teamwork: “At Audi we are a family and each person is a part of the puzzle. If one person does not work, the team is not in a position to compete one hundred percent.”

*This content offered by AUDI has been prepared by Factoría Prisa Noticias.