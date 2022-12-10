A leak in the Keystone pipeline, which spilled about 2.2 million liters of crude oil into a waterway in Kansas, United States, was in the process of being controlled this Friday, according to US officials.

If the magnitude of the incident is confirmed, it would be the biggest oil spill in the United States since 2013, according to the Pipeline Safety Trust association, which promotes the safety of pipelines.

The Canadian company TC Energy, which operates the infrastructure, detected the incident on Wednesday night and suspended the flow of hydrocarbons in the pipeline.

“The affected section remains isolated”, and the oil spill “is under control”, the company informed today. The cause of the rupture has not been identified.

Oil removal and water recovery work should continue until next week, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

The Keystone pipeline allows the transport of hydrocarbons from the province of Alberta, western Canada, to various destinations in the United States. It transports around 600,000 barrels a day in normal times. TC Energy said it was assessing when it could resume operations.

The impact of the incident on the energy market will depend on how long the Keystone, which transports crude oil to the terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma, where the US oil reserves that serve as a reference for investors are stored.