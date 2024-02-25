Football is a sport in which error is a fundamental part of it. Nothing would be the same if the goalkeeper of a certain team found a way to prevent the balls from ending up inside his goal, the defender could stop the attacks of the attackers or vice versa, if the forwards reduced the margin of error in a one-on-one to zero. hand or in a shot from eleven paces.
The whistlers are one more on the playing field. Their decisions, or even omissions, determine the course of the parties, affecting the strong and the weak alike, since everything is defined based on the judgment and criteria of a human being like any of us, with the difference that Their failures do not have the same repercussion as that of a simple mortal.
If a referee makes a mistake, it can lead to a club losing its category, losing the chance to qualify for a European tournament, or, why not?, defining a championship. With the presence of technological tools, such as VAR, the margin of error would be reduced to zero. However, the results are there, and those who are harmed, contrary to what many might imagine, are not necessarily the privileged.
27 real Madrid
16 Seville
14 Atlético de Madrid
14 Valencia
13 Royal Society
12 Celtic
eleven Barcelona
11 Valladolid
11 Spanish
11 Villarreal
10 Getafe
#Teams #goals #disallowed #VAR #Liga
