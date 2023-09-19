Andretti ready to enter

As the 2023 Formula 1 season moves towards its final phase, with the last third of the season – all scheduled away from Europe – unraveling, the leaders of Formula 1 are already looking to the near future. Among the most controversial topics of discussion there is obviously the possibility – debated for some time now – ofentry of an 11th team onto the grid. As is known, the FIA ​​opened the ‘call’ for candidacy for the interested teams and there were numerous participations. The main proposal, also in terms of media attention, is certainly that of Andretti familyeager to also propose itself in the Circus with Andretti Global, supported by the Cadillac brand.

The words of Michael Andretti and those of the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, suggest that soon, perhaps already by the end of Septembercan arrive the definitive OK to the intriguing American proposal. However, the ten teams already present in the championship have never made a secret of their dislike of the possibility of an 11th diner sitting at the table. This position, which has in the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff its most ‘active’ exponent, has not changed even following the involvement of the giant General Motors.

Resistance ‘led’ by Wolff

On the sidelines of the Singapore weekend, during the team principals’ press conference, the Brackley boss himself, together with Gunther Steiner, Zak Brown and Alessandro Alunni Bravi, answered some questions on the topic. All four managers showed a great coldness towards the ideaappealing to FIA and F1 why “make the right choice“. Everyone also agreed on the need to raise the entrance fee that has to pay a new team: Concordia’s last pact, signed in 2020, placed it at $200 million.

“I think the reason why F1 and the teams have survived in recent years is because we have all stuck together.”Wolff said, in a sort of warning. “The FIA, the FOM and the 10 teams must protect the sport – he added – we have this sport in our hands which is delicate and which is growing in our hands at the moment. For this reason the right decisions must be made together. Obviously the situation is in the hands of the FIA ​​and F1 when it comes to these decisions, because it is out of the control of the teams. I hope that Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Stefano Domenicali make the right decisions for F1.”.

“We think that every new team should bring added value to the entire F1 community – added Alunni Bravi, Team Representative of Alfa Romeo-Sauber, future official Audi team from 2026 – it must be a long-term project with solid foundations. As Zak and Toto said, the value of current teams has grown significantly in recent years. We need to protect our business, but we trust that the FIA ​​and FOM will make the right decision.”. Certainly not a warm welcome message.