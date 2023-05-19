Between May 20 and June 11, the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023a contest that was going to be held in the first place in Indonesia, but finally it will be in the Argentine Republic, which in this way will say present for being the host, since in the first instance it had not qualified due to its poor performance in the South American of the category.
This had caused the departure of Javier Mascherano as coach of the category, but after talking with the president of the AFA Claudio Tapia, and the endorsement of Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the Major in Qatar 2022, the “Jefecito” returned it to think and finally will continue in command.
As a preview of this contest that is coming, we are going to review the champion teams of both the Senior World Cup and this Under 20 World Cup.
How many teams were absolute world champions and sub-20 world champions?
Below is a list of all the teams that have managed to win the two tournaments: the Senior World Cup and the U-20 World Cup.
Brazil has 5 Under 20 World Cups (1983, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011) and 5 Senior World Cups, being the most winner in that item and also in total titles if we put the two tournaments together. 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 were his glory years in the absolute.
The Argentine team is the one that has won the Under-20 World Cup on the most occasions with six consecrations (1979, 1995, 1997, 2001 —played in Argentina—, 2005 and 2007. It also has three Senior World Cups: 1978, 1986 and 2022.
France was world champion in the elderly both in 1998 and in 2018, while in 2013 they established themselves in Turkey, winning the final against Uruguay.
Spain achieved maximum glory in 2010, being world champion in seniors for the first time in its history. In the sub 20 he also has a title, in Nigeria 1999.
Germany has 4 world titles in majors: 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. In sub 20, only once: 1981, in Australia.
The English have a title in each competition: in the absolute it was consecrated in 1966 being local, while in the sub 20 it won it in 2017, in Korea.
