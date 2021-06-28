The transfer market has just started and some big teams will have a different starting goalkeeper than the one who held that position last season. Either because they have signed a new one, because the incumbent has lost the position or because they have sold the incumbent.
First we meet Milan. The Italian team returns to the Champions League after almost a decade in white under the guidance of a new goalkeeper. In the absence of official confirmation, Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave for PSG, and Milan have signed Mike Maignan to replace him. The Frenchman comes from being Ligue 1 champion with Lille. This exchange also benefits PSG, which will have two of the best goalkeepers in the world: Keylor Navas and the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma. At this point we do not have enough knowledge to opt for the ownership of one or the other.
Another team in which there will be trouble in the goal will be Manchester United. It seems that this season Dean Henderson will finally take the title in all competitions. De Gea has been a historic goalkeeper, not just at Manchester United, but in the Premier era, but his time at the club has now come to an end. The best thing for both parties is an honorable farewell and each one by his side.
Another team that could see the ownership of its goalkeeper altered is Roma. Today we woke up with the news that Barcelona and the Roman team plan an exchange of stickers between Pau López and Neto, which would allow Barcelona’s coffers to air a little, while Roma seizes the goalkeeper they want.
Also highlight Real Betis who got a great market opportunity. The Granada goalkeeper, Rui Silva, was free after several years in the Nasrid entity. For several months rumors began to emerge about the interest of Betis, whose goal has been highly criticized throughout the season. At the end of May he made his hiring official.
Finally, we must talk about the incorporation of Parma: Gianluigi Buffon returns several decades later to what was once his home. We do not know if this will be his last season, but the romanticism of the transfer is obvious.
