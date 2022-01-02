These are five games that will be remembered for a long time for the casualties of one of the two teams caused by the positives in Coronavirus:
“Águilas Doradas will be forced to appear on the field of play today with only seven players in order not to be subject to severe penalties”
The local team had 22 low players. 15 of them due to COVID-19, and the other 7 due to various injuries. Only seven troops participated, and it was not until minute 57 that the visitors went ahead on the scoreboard.
A game that should never have been played due to the innumerable casualties that the local team had. The Lisboners were cruel and left no trace in what has become one of the beatings of the season. The locals came out to play with nine footballers, two of them goalkeepers.
The four goalkeepers of the squad were infected with COVID-19 and Enzo Pérez had to play in the goals. The four goalkeepers were joined by 16 outfield players. Even so, those of River completed one of the greatest feats in the history of football, beating Independiente by the minimum in a Copa Libertadores match.
The culé team was going to travel to Mallorca with 17 players out of the call. Finally Umtiti and Lenglet have been able to enter for what will only be 15. The Barcelona fans will try to get a victory tonight that seems unlikely to be the least. They will have to play a perfect game and that the 10 players from the reserve team are up to the task.
Almería, the undisputed leader of the Spanish second division, came to the duel against Cartagena with half of his team out of the call due to coronavirus. The Federation is very clear about the regulations so the meeting has been played normally with the victory of the Murcian team.
#Teams #play #casualties #COVID
Leave a Reply