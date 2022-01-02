BRUTAL. The president of Belenenses has come down crying to the locker room at halftime with a 0-7 against.

His team plays with 9 footballers, with a player goalkeeper, against Benfica. This week they detected 17 cases of COVID-19. They say they are considering not going out in the second part. pic.twitter.com/1ccuwNFg5J

