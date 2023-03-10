The Golden State Warriors were considered the best team in the league. In the last 8 years, they have won 4 titles, and this year seems no different. The FanDuel picks for the playoffs recognize that the core Golden State team is back this season, so with no real changes, they must be just as good.

Although the Golden State Warriors haven’t changed their team, others have completed massive trades. The Phoenix Suns almost broke records when they acquired Kevin Durant, and the Dallas Mavericks have turned heads as Kyrie Irving joined their roster.

So what do these changes mean for the playoffs?

Best Teams In The Eastern Conference 2023

The Eastern Conference hasn’t been playing well this season, at least not in comparison to their recent seasons.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently considered the best team in the NBA. They have a winning streak going at the moment and in the last 20 matches they have won 18 times.

The Celtics held their own for a while, but the bucks slipped past them. When they beat the Celtics, they knocked their rivals off the top spot and became the best team in the Easter Conference.

So this means that the Celtics are in second place for the Eastern Conference rankings right? Not in our books. Boston has had some changes this season, putting Joe Mazzulla as their head coach, and since that change, they have blasted up the leaderboard. Check out the NBA rumors to see what else they have up their sleeve.

Although these top three teams are holding their own, the rest of the Easter Conference isn’t doing as well.

Some will say that Philadelphia has proven its talents, especially with the 7 to 3 winning ratio,but the rest of the teams need to shape up.

The 76ers are on a losing streak, the Nests are made up of completely new players and Brooklyn needs to balance their new players too.

It’s all well and good having Durant on the side, but if he hasn’t molded to the group yet then he’s a wayward player.

The real worry comes from the Hawks and the Heat. They have talented players but are keeping themselves low to the ground. They are the newest teams and barely have any room on the league board, so we don’t expect much from them.

The teams we know won’t make it to the playoffs are the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors. Their balance, skill, and teamwork are not up to scratch. These teams need a real shift in training if they want to change their trajectory.

Best Teams In The Western Conference 2023

The Western Conference is making larger strides when we consider the level of play across the board.

Right at the top is the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are performing superbly so far and have dominated the conference, however with the trade deadline looming, this might not stay like this forever.

The Grizzlies have been shoved to the sidelines for a while now, but this season they have shown their ability to play with the best players in the conference.

The points gap between The Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies is closing in, but we suggest taking a look at the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. These two have made some healthy player swaps which are bound to boost their playing style.

The Suns were predicted to gain Durrent and give up DeAndre Ayton, but now the deal is complete we can see that Ayton is still on their team. Looking at stats and possibilities alone, this exchange could make Phoenix the best team in the league right now.

Until they play their first game under this new dynamic, we won’t know.

Many people predicted the Sacramento Kings to fail this season, but they are currently on a 3 game-winning streak. We will not write them off just yet, because although they look terrible on paper, the reality is proving their royal blood.

The teams we think won’t make it to the playoffs are the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans look very strong but compared to their other competitors and their current list of injuries, we don’t think this is their season. While the Blazer and Lakers are regrouping this year hunting for new players or letting their stars rest.

Our Finals Predictions

The odds are unpredictable at the moment, but so far there are two teams on an upward trajectory. They are the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

If these two end up playing each other the game will be tight.

Final Thoughts

There will be a lot of ups and downs this season as everyone is falling into new places on the leaderboard. If you can only watch one conference, we suggest sticking to Western as these teams have a strong momentum while the Eastern Conference has 3 good teams to their name.

But as you know these games can change in a flash. Our predictions are strong right now, but in a week or two’s time, everything could change.