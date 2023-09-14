The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup will aim to face the best teams in the area. For this reason, it has highlighted modifications to the tournament, so that more clubs have the opportunity to participate, compete, and, if they win, qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup, which will also be the first under a new format.
So far, the teams classified for CONCACHAMPIONS 2024, by Mexico, are the following:
After becoming champion of Mexican soccer in the 2022 Apertura tournament, defeating the Diablos Rojos of the Tolucathe Pachuca Tuzos They obtained their ticket to the CONCACHAMPIONS in 2024, where they would seek the championship, just as happened in 2017, when they defeated Tigers in the end.
The squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi also already has a secure place in the next edition of the CONCACHAMPIONS. The reason? Reach the final of the Clausura 2023 bullfighting and beat the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.
Despite not having achieved the desired championship, after falling in the final against Tigres in May 2023, having reached these levels will allow those of the Sacred Rebaño to compete in this tournament that they already won in 2018 and that will seek to repeat the feat.
Like Chivas, those led by Nacho Ambriz failed to win the Apertura 2022 title. However, this tournament is also made for the runners-up, so their place in the next CONCACHAMPIONS is already assured.
America and Monterey They will also be part of this tournament. And although neither of the two teams managed to get to the final, they were the best placed in the Mexican championship (annual table), so they will be present in that tournament that they know how to play in, and normally do quite well.
On the MLS side, the teams that are already classified are: Inter Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia Union and Houston Dynamo. Did you ever imagine seeing Messi fighting for a CONCACAF title? It will happen.
