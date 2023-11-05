Dubai Police launched an initiative that included honoring a number of bicycle and electric scooter drivers who demonstrated a tangible commitment to traffic laws and regulations, by awarding them the “Scooter Champion Medal.”

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that this initiative comes within the framework of a campaign launched by the department to encourage drivers to adhere to the laws and instructions, and formed a team to monitor the behavior of this category of drivers, and then choose the winners to honor them and give them the medal and certificates of appreciation, in appreciation of their role. To be responsible on the road, and to contribute to reducing the traffic fatality index resulting from these behaviors.

He added that there are a number of principles and standards through which committed drivers are selected during the campaign period, most notably adherence to the roads and lanes on which driving is permitted, drivers’ adherence to traffic laws, wearing a helmet that meets the standards while driving, in addition to wearing a reflective vest, and installing a white reflective light at the front. The bike, with a bright, reflective red light on the back, and to ensure that all parts of the bike are intact, including the brakes.

It is noteworthy that the incorrect use of electric bicycles in Dubai during the first eight months of this year caused 32 traffic accidents that resulted in the death of five people and the injury of 29 others with injuries that varied between severe, moderate and minor, according to the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police, which indicated that 10,031 violations were recorded for drivers of this vehicle. Type of bicycles during the same period.

Al Mazrouei stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to spread awareness and traffic culture among road users with the aim of confronting wrong phenomena and behaviour, and reducing traffic accidents and human losses, pointing out that in light of the interest of many members of society in modern means of transportation such as “electric scooters”, it is necessary to take caution and caution while driving. Using them, whether by driving on designated lanes, or adhering to security and safety requirements, as violating the traffic law associated with these behaviors leads to fatal accidents, whether for drivers of these means or other road users.