Microsoft is adding a new feature to Teams, its online meeting software, the first significant addition since static wallpapers launched in 2020, when Teams became a loyal meeting partner thanks to the pandemic. Live wallpapers that can be added to cover the environment you’re in will arrive as an update for everyone in June, but Microsoft has shown some images of these environments, which take the aesthetic of Windows and adapt it to places in between between the dreamlike and the futuristic. The first preview of the new category, which adds to the six already present on Teams and which range from the more classic ones to those designed for autistic users or to encourage mental health, will be distributed in the coming weeks to a small number of users, to then be extended to everyone starting from June. In the images you can see a preview of the animated environments included in the update.