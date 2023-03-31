On Monday (27), Microsoft announced the newest version of Teams, the big tech meeting and collaborative work application. But what could be so new about an app like this? The answer lies in the hype of Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) service in which the company is one of the biggest investors. Faster, simpler, more flexible and smarter are the words that describe the new Teams, according to the company.

The main novelty is a new tool, the copilot, something similar to Chat GPT that uses the bases created in Teams.

AI will also be used to reduce the hassle of teamwork by bringing the user up to speed on what happened before joining a meeting or chat and answering questions, all within the flow of the conversation. Unlike working in the metaverse, this is the future of telecommuting.

(Note published in the 1318 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)