The 2 teams qualified for the quarterfinals; Brazilian team and 14 other teams will still play in the round of 16

The Qatar 2022 World Cup met the first two teams classified for the quarterfinals this Saturday (3.Dec.2022). The teams from Argentina and Holland advanced and will face each other on Friday (Dec. 9, 2022), at 4 pm (Brasília time).

On Sunday (4.Dec.2022), another match for the next phase will be announced. The France team will play against Poland at 12:00 (Brasília time). Then, at 16:00, the duel will be between the selections of England and Senegal.

The team that wins each match advances to the next stage of the tournament. The Brazilian team will compete for a place in the quarterfinals on Monday (5.Dec.2022). The game will be against the South Korean team, at 4 pm. On the same day, teams from Japan and Croatia will also compete for a place in the next phase.

On Tuesday (6.Dec.2022), it will be the turn of the direct confrontation between the teams from Morocco and Spain and Portugal and Switzerland.

Here are the matches, dates and times:

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.