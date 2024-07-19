A few weeks ago, the Cruz Azul Football Club finalized the renewal of the contract of the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier until 2029, since his first tournament with the team amazed everyone with his great performance, quality and saves in goal.
His performances as a Celeste were such that he caught the attention of several European clubs and Premier League teams such as the Brighton that they would have him in their sights, so the board did not hesitate to extend his contract until 2029.
According to information from the journalist Carlos Cordova Through his X account, the South American goalkeeper is wanted by other clubs, but he did not mention names, however, there is no formal offer for him.
In addition, the Celeste board will not get rid of him easily, because due to the context described above, his value in the market has increased and his departure would only happen if the Celeste Machine receives an impressive offer, which will be very complicated, because if that were not enough, he is an essential element for Martin Anselmi.
Kevin Mier He was signed by the sky blue team from the National Athletic in exchange of 5 million euros and currently the player has a value in the market according to the portal Transfer market of 5.5 million euros.
So at 24 years old he has a lot of room for growth, because if he maintains this level it won’t be long before he is called up to the Colombian national team and his international career will begin to grow.
