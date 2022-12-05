One thing is a team and another, very different, a selection. Although the national teams are supposed to have the highest possible level of talent and performance, in the end they are ephemeral teams, gathered for a few weeks for a competition. In such a short time, it is difficult to function as a team does, which trains every week, with the same people and can work on a game idea that covers the medium and long term. That is why, in the World Cups, the teams that manage to build something similar to a team the fastest triumph: they become recognizable blocks —both for their fans and for their rivals—, they allow the appearance of secondary figures that hold the star in moments of uncertainty and convey a sense of common purpose which, added to the skills, allows them to pick up speed and increase intensity.

In Soccer World Cup legend teams (Amarcord), Juan Tejero proposes a selection of teams that have gone down in history —not necessarily for having lifted the Jules Rimet Cup— and that have achieved something even more complicated than joining the list of winners: remaining in the memory of the fans. Like Hungary in 1954, who came to the World Cup as a clear favorite —they had endorsed England 3-6 at Wembley and 7-1 in Budapest the previous year—, after having found the key to combine technique and strength . Los Puskás, Kocsis and Czibor lost in the final against Germany, but they made a place for themselves in football history. Or the Cameroon that closed a historic cycle in 1990, beating Argentina and losing to England in the quarterfinals, with a Roger Milla who arrived at the appointment after a peculiar carom – he played in the fifth division of the island of Reunion – and that came out as an indelible memory. Or the Italy that arrived in Spain in 1982 with low morale and came across a Brazil that seemed to be the best team at the time, giving rise to an epic match and that crossroads seen so many times in football. Or the France of 1998 that gave birth to a huge Zidane and made the whole country look like a team. Or the Spain that started in South Africa with doubts and ended up playing in one of the most brilliant ways on record.

