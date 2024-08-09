Day 14 of the Olympic Games was a great success for TeamNL. In Paris, thanks to triumphs on the hockey field and on the cycling track, the record number of gold medals from the 2000 Games in Sydney was improved. Sifan Hassan won bronze in the 10,000 meters, as did track cyclists Lisa van Belle and Maike van der Duin in the madison. Read everything about the Olympic Friday here.

