Six teammates whose children also coincided in the selection:
Vicente Vega was one of the goalkeepers for Venezuela’s Copa América team in 1975. Richard Páez was also on the list. Vicente’s son Renny Vega (goalkeeper) and Ricardo Páez, Richard’s son, represented Venezuela in the 2007 Copa América. In fact, his coach was Richard Páez.
Blind father was the captain who lifted the last Ajax Champions. His son continues to play for the club and has always been a Clockwork Orange regular. Nigel de Jong is famous in Spain for his ‘carnage’ against Xabi Alonso in the World Cup final (1-0). His father played 3 international games and coincided with Daley Blind.
A photo taken before Sweden’s match against England in Manchester in 2001. The number 6 player we will remember from Galatasaray is Tobias Linderoth. Daniel Andersson, who came on in the 46th minute of the match, is not in the frame. Daniel’s father, Roy, and Tobias’s father, Anders, were part of Sweden’s 1978 World Cup squad.
Silviu Lung, a member of Romania’s 1990 World Cup squad, and Galatasaray legend Gheorghe Hagi were teammates. Silviu Lung Jr. and Ianis Hagi were called up by the Romanian national team at the same time and became teammates.
Erling Haaland is one of the most important scorers of our time, and Alexander Sorloth, from Real Sociedad, plays with him on the Norwegian national team. Alf-Inge Haaland and Goran Sorloth, their fathers, played for Norway in the United States World Cup. United 1994. Erik Thorstvedt was the goalkeeper in that World Cup. Erik’s son, Kristian, is 22 years old and has played 11 times for the national team.
