Next, we review footballers who are classic rivals in their clubs and share the same national team in America Cup or Euro 2020. Sight!
Dembélé and Lenglet lined up behind Antoine Griezmann, as the maximum exponent of Barcelona in the France selection, against Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane of Real Madrid. Far from this classic separating them, the Cat and Antoine are one of the most fearsome forwards in the world.
The England National Team enjoys a pool of talents rarely seen. Foden, Sterling, Walker and Stones, all Manchester City players, coexist peacefully against the United gang made up of Maguire, Shaw and Rashford. If the fights do not prevail, there is football assured.
None of the four is consolidated in the Uruguay National Team. Being one of the spiciest classics in the world, nobody knows how representatives of the National (Candido and Ocampo) and Peñarol (Torres and González) in the same cage.
The three share the field in the starting eleven of the Brazilian National Team. The harshness that arises from being rivals between Fred, a Manchester United player, and Alisson and Firmino, from Liverpool, are not currently being noticed in every game.
The rivalry between River and Boca is on the sidelines in the Colombian National Team. The criticized side of Coffee growers this time it is a plus point: enjoy football at all times, whatever the circumstance. Fabra and Cardona on the left wing and Borré on the front center constitute one of the most drinkable companies in Colombia.
