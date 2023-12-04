The Dutch champion Formula 1 on three occasions, Max Verstappen confirmed that he could run in the 24 hours of Le Mansan endurance race held in June on the Sarthe circuit in France, together with the Spanish driver Fernando Alonso.

The pilot of Red Bull He said in the middle of a recent interview that he had a great interest in competing in the endurance competition.

“What I do want to race is the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I have already been there, when my father raced in Le Mans. The atmosphere is incredible in resistance: there are so many people, driving at night, driving at dawn,” he said of the event.

Verstappen is the current one Formula 1 champion and now also the winner at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he finished first, completing his 19th victory in 23 races of the season after winning the Abu Dhabi GP, in the United Arab Emirates.

Thank you to your 54 wins Throughout his career, he became the youngest driver in history to reach 50 victories in F1, leaving the mark in 26 years and 22 days. However, ‘Le Mans’ It still seems like a competition to conquer.

In the talk with journalists, Verstappen was asked who he would like to race with in the event next June and he did not hesitate to mention Fernando Alonso, double champion of the Formula 1 and the competition ‘Le Mans’ in 2018 and 2019 with his colleagues Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastian Buemi in a toyota Number 8.

“I have spoken with Fernando about this matter. He said that He just wanted to do it with me again. So I told him it would be great to compete together.” confirmed the runner.

Verstappen He said they continue to search for the third runner to add to your team, which would have to have adequate physical characteristics to compete.

“The only thing is that, for Le Mans, there is no minimum weight for the drivers. I am a quite heavy competitor, so I would have to find light teammates to compensate and Fernando is quite light so that would suit us very well. We would still need to find another, so I have to take a look,” he explained.

