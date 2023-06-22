Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman has been hospitalized after being bitten by a venomous spider at a zoo. His wife Natalie den Decker announced this on her page on the social network on Wednesday, June 21.

“The downside of living in a tropical climate is that if you go to the zoo and you get bitten by a poisonous spider… As a result, you will be hospitalized for three days,” quotes the wife of the player RT.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been with the team since the summer of 2021. He previously played for Feyenoord, Utrecht, Twente and Go Ahead Eagles. “Sport Express”. According to Transfermarkt, the market value of the goalkeeper is €600,000. “Gazeta.Ru”.

In early June, Lionel Messi announced his move to Inter Miami. On June 3, PSG announced that Messi was leaving the club. “Star”. This season, the striker has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 38 matches for the Parisians. As part of PSG, the player played 74 matches in different tournaments and scored 32 goals. Messi twice became the champion of France and once won the country’s Super Cup, the TV channel reports. “360”.

The Argentine will sign a contract with Inter Miami on July 1 for a period of three years, notes NSN. The star striker will take the field against Cruz Azul on July 22, according to the website kp.ru.