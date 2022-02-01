The mid set of Teamfight Tactics: Gadgets and gimmicks is almost ready! Riot Games announced that Neon Nights is available on the PBE to be officially launched on the next live server February 16, 2022 with patch 12.4. Neon Nights includes over 20 new units, three new champion traits, and over 80 new Implants. In addition, a new pass, new Mini Legends, arenas and the new mythical Mini Legend Abyssia will also be introduced. And as if that weren’t enough, Silco from the Arcane series will arrive on the Convergence to add more of his unstable mixture to the fray.

Let’s find out all the news of Neon Nights, as described by Riot Games:

Teamfight Tactics Neon Nights

Updated and Enhanced: New Traits

Hextech – Welcome to our Hextech dream, where every few seconds the Enchanted Core pulses with energy, giving allied Hextech units a shield for a few seconds. While Hextech units have this shield, their attacks gain magic damage on hit.

– Welcome to our Hextech dream, where every few seconds the Enchanted Core pulses with energy, giving allied Hextech units a shield for a few seconds. While Hextech units have this shield, their attacks gain magic damage on hit. Heartbreaker – Here is a trait that brings together revelers from every corner of the Convergence, who by participating in the most worldly events have learned that only a select few are the true soul of every party: VIPs.

Stormtrooper – Simple, yet effective, the Stormtroopers gain bonus attack damage to hit harder and harder … transforming the Stormtrooper emblems into gigantic MC Swords to play with!

Worldly – With two new Mondani, the spotlight will shine even more! Mundanes still gain bonus damage, bonus mana regen, and global life steal, but at Mundane 5 all these bonuses are DOUBLED! Seine she is the new worldly, feared by enemies and adored by allies. Fires piercing Darkness, dealing damage to all enemies in the direction of the target. For each enemy hit, heal the ally with the least health for a portion of the starting damage, plus a fixed amount.

Rival – No longer just Sisters, Jinx and Vi have been drawn into the Convergence into a new phase of their careers … as Champions of Piltover and Zaun. For Vi, this means a new ability to show off her charming personality and her gloves. Jinx still has Super Mega Death Rocket, her perfect ability to leave the audience in suspense, but thanks to Rivale, her updated trait, you’ll want to use either Jinx or Vi, as the two sisters no longer work well together.

Enhanced plants – In addition to the biggest line-up change to date, Neon Nights introduces more than 80 new Hextech Implants, the End of the Night item, and a few other interesting new gimmicks.

Neon Nights comes with a flood of new gadgets and contraptions. Implants allow players to make different choices with each game, adding great variety to the game. As Neon Nights introduces so many new units and traits, it was inevitable to expand the Implants offering as well.

New Item: End of the Night – With the mid-set update, we’ve replaced Guardian Angel with Night’s End, a new anti-burst item. With Night’s End, players still have aggro zeroing available, but with a clear visual element in the form of an invisibility that eliminates debuffs and subsequently grants attack speed.

To top it off, there are two experience changes that will perhaps have the biggest impact and will roll out with the mid-set update. First, the Adversary Hint and Inspection System! There is a lot to do in TFT, and keeping track of which opponents you have faced recently to figure out which next you are most likely to challenge is just another distraction.

So with the introduction of Neon Nights and Future Vision Implants that use opponent tracking, we have decided to take this step. We are working on a match tracking system that will help you get an idea of ​​who your next opponent might be. And while we believe this is a necessary improvement to the game interface, we want to make sure we implement it right … so we will be launching it sometime after the mid-set update is released.

Riot has also updated the endgame timeline to show players the Implants they have chosen and show more units for cases where they have earned a couple of Tactician’s Crowns from their Mercenary takings. Now you can also scroll through the match history and review your choices.





Silco

PROJECT: Abyssia: new mythic! – Riot has created a new mythical Mini Legend that will make a splash on Neon Nights. PROJECT: Abyssia is here to show off its technological gadgets, and maybe to “borrow” some of them.

Mini Legends ready to steal hearts – Mini Legends of Neon Nights bring a bright future in the fleeting light of the night.

Pass II Gadgets and contraptions – The Gadgets and Gadgets Pass II is your ticket to explore all the novelties of Neon Nights. Like any other Pass, players will need to play games and complete missions to progress and earn free rewards like Mini Legends emotes and eggs.

Unbridled style in the Hextech Battle Arena – In addition to the Pass + arenas, Neon Nights will take players to the place where Choncc and Pengu will put their battle bots to the test. The Hextech Battle Arena is a futuristic esports arena where your games will be commented on by over 97 unique lines that respond to player actions.