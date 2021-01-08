Teamfight Tactics is getting a new, faster mode later in 2021, Riot has announced.

This new unnamed mode is the auto battler’s first new mode, and is designed “for when you absolutely need to get a game in 20 minutes or less”.

Typically, games of Teamfight Tactics can last 45 minutes to an hour, depending on how well you do.

During a all things Riot livestream (watch the Teamfight Tactics portion in the video below), TJ Bourus, product lead for Teamfight Tactics described the new mode as something to play “when you’re short on time, like during meetings, during class, late at night, on your commute, waiting for food, or, yes, even when you’re on the john. “

“It’s still TFT, but a bit simpler and much faster,” Bourus said. Expect more information later this year.

In the shorter term, Teamfight Tactics is getting the Fates mid-set this month. This adds a new ranked stage, champions (Aurelion Sol and Swain return), traits and little legends. Then, later this spring, Teamfight Tactics’ fifth set comes out. This set will also get a mid-set drop in the summer, and a sixth set is planned for autumn.