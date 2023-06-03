Remember last week when Team17 revealed a mysterious new game without telling us anything about it? Well, now we know it’s an all-new turn-based tactics war game called Classified: France ’44.

Team17 Digital and Absolutely Games says the game is inspired by “the untold story” of the Jedburghs, “a group of heroic Allied special forces dropped behind enemy lines”, and the “disparate brave Resistance groups” working across France in the lead-up to the Normandy Landings on D-Day.

Here, check out this new teaser:

Classified: France ’44 | Announcement Trailer.

“Classified: France ’44 features a series of evolutionary gameplay mechanics for the turn-based tactical genre, including a much greater emphasis on the use of stealth to complete missions, an enhanced overwatch ability that provides further tactical options, and an engaging morale- based combat and suppression system that means every shot matters,” the team teases.

We’ve also been told to expect tactical realism in a game that tells an “untold story”, and defines D-Day success in the game’s “non-linear and highly replayable” campaign.

Classified: France ’44 will also include a mission editor “for the community to craft and share missions using the very same tools that the game itself was built in and upcoming DLCs”, although that will only be available for the game on PC.

“Myself and the team are huge fans of tactical turn-based games and strategy games, and so for Classified: France ’44 we not only wanted to evolve the genre and be ambitious in the game we have created, but also, we wanted to depict the largely untold story of heroism behind enemy lines in Northern France before D-Day,” says James Brooksby, CEO at Absolutely Games.

“The Allies created groups of the world’s first special forces who teamed up with the French Resistance to cause destruction and mayhem in the lead up to D-Day, something that we can tell through Classified: France ’44’s tense and exciting campaign and our characters We’re looking forward to delivering our unique turn-based tactical game with its mix of tactical stealth, intense firefights, strategic campaign, and strong characters.”

Classified: France ’44 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X later this year.

Classified: France ’44 was announced last week, although, at the time, we had no idea if the name was “Redacted” or if it was merely a publicity stunt… and now we know.

Team17 dropped a code in the video’s comment section which translated to a date – 31st May 2023 – which is when the game was finally formally revealed.