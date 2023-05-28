Team17 has unveiled a mysterious new project, Redacted.

Whether that’s the game’s final name or a placeholder we have no idea, as the press release itself is almost entirely redacted too, telling us only that someone – or something – in the game is “preparing for deployment”.

[REDACTED] – Announce Teaser.

Thankfully, the accompanying cinematic video – albeit also entitled Redacted – gives us a little more information, intimating that the game is set during war time when the platoon was “out-manned and out-gunned”.

However, a voiceover also explains that it’s “the enemy’s strength [that] blinds them” and “we” – whoever “we” are, of course – “are an army of shadows”. Curiouser and curiouser.

Team17 pops up again later in the video’s comment section, adding the following in Morse code “…– .—- … – / — .- -.– / ..— — — ..— …–“.

I’m reliably informed that this translates to a date – 31st May 2023 – which is likely when we’ll get more information as that date is also given on the mysterious press release.

…– .—- … – / — .- -.– / ..— —– ..— …– pic.twitter.com/K97PcWXnir —Team17 (@Team17) May 26, 2023

As always, we’ll keep you posted and will hopefully have a little more to report sometime on Wednesday. Watch this space, huh?