Team17 and Absolutely Games they announced a mystery game with the teaser trailers which you can see below. In practice, the name of the project is censored, as in confidential government documents.

However, it seems that the morse code that accompanies the presentation post indicates the May 31st as the date for the actual reveal: it will probably be then that we will know what this title is called, what genre it belongs to and on which platforms it will be available, as well as perhaps when.

At the moment the only accessible information is that relating to the development team, Absolutely Games, apparently specialized in the creation of strategic for various platforms, including PC and next-generation consoles. Will it be a cross-gen production? Likely.

In the teaser you see scenes that seem to be taken from second World War, so maybe this mysterious “redacted” will be just a strategic war background. As mentioned, all that remains is to wait for May 31st to find out more.