The first success in MotoGP of VR46 teamwith the exploit of Marco Bezzecchi In the GP of Argentinahas not dispelled the rumors of a move from the end of 2024 of the team Valentino Rossi from the Ducati at the Yamaha. However, not with the structure of the former champion from Tavullia as a “satellite team”, but as the official team of the Iwata manufacturer. An outlet that may even seem paradoxical given the results on the field: with Pecco Bagnaia world champion in 2022 on the Desmosedici and Bezzecchi himself in the VR46 leading the 2023 world championship, Ducati confirms its elusiveness (even with last season’s GP22 supplied to the VR46 and Gresini), while Iwata’s bikes appear to be in difficulty. Rossi knows how to calculate well and knows the difference between a team that manages excellent vehicles, but still “customer bikes” and a team that can become the official racing structure of a big house like Yamaha. In this hypothesis, the Iwata-based company would take off the weight of direct management in MotoGP, obviously giving maximum support for motorcycle research and development, however relying on a structure that is already at the top today and with Valentino Rossi increasingly exposed and deus ex machina of his team that would become Yamaha’s official standard-bearer.