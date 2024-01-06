Team USA defeated Sweden to win the IIHF World Junior Championship

The US national ice hockey team beat Sweden in the finals of the IIHF World Junior Championships. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on the night of January 6 and ended with a score of 6:2 in favor of the Americans. Isaac Howard scored a double for the winners, and Gabe Perreault, Ziv Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroughtry also scored. The Swedes scored goals from Otto Stenberg and Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

The US team became the world champion for the sixth time in history, the Swedes won silver for the 12th time. The Czech Republic rounded out the top three teams.

Teams from Russia and Belarus have been suspended from all international competitions since February 2022. In March 2023, the IIHF extended the suspension for the 2023/24 season.