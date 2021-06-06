The US team won bronze medals at the World Ice Hockey Championship in Riga. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

In the match for third place, the Americans beat their rivals from Germany with a score of 6: 1. Scored goals for the winning team were Christian Volanin, Conor Garland, Jack Drury, Jason Robertson, Trevor Moore and Ryan Donato.

In the semifinals, the US team lost to the Canadian team with a score of 2: 4. The Germans lost to the Finns – 1: 2.

The final match between Canada and Finland will take place later than June 6th. It will start at 20:15 Moscow time.