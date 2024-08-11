Team USA Wins 2024 Olympic Medal Table With 40 Golds

The final day of the 2024 Olympic Games has ended in Paris, with the US team winning the medal count. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

A total of 13 sets of medals were awarded on the final, 14th day of the competition. American athletes won two golds: the women’s basketball team defeated the tournament hosts in the final, and Jennifer Valente won gold in the omnium on the cycling track. In total, the USA has 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals.

The Chinese team took second place with 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. The Japanese team took third place with 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Russians were admitted to the Olympic Games in Paris in neutral status. A total of 15 Russian athletes competed. Of these, only tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider were able to win a silver medal.