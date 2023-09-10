After the defeat in the semi-final against Germany, came the defeat in the match for third place. This is the first world podium for the Canadians

The United States doesn’t win anymore. After overwhelming Italy, the stars and stripes team – which on paper should have had an easy time with practically everyone – lost in the semi-final against Germany and this morning failed in the match for the bronze medal of this World Cup against Canada : 127-118 the final result at the Manila Mall of Asia Arena.

Canadian dominion — To get a winner we had to go to extra time, but this shouldn’t be misleading: the Canadians dominated most of the match, beyond an empty pass in the second half, getting hooked in the final with an incredible three-point shot by Bridges less than a second from the end which led to 111-111. In the last half, however, there was no match, with Canada closing the set 16-7. See also The Netherlands vs Argentina: their World Cup clashes

The protagonists — Steve Kerr’s team certainly paid for the absences of Banchero, Ingram and Jaren Jackson, but the Canadians set up the entire match better, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks, authors of 31 and 39 points respectively, the latter with an exceptional 7/8 from 3. The performance of Edwards (24 points) or Reaves (23) is therefore not enough for the United States, nor the strategy and precision of Mikal Bridges, capable of bringing his team back to parity almost on the whistle siren in regulation with a free throw, the second missed and the triple on the rebound that led to overtime. For Jordi Fernandez’s boys it is the first world championship bronze in history, while the USA is in its second consecutive World Cup without a medal. Maybe it’s time to do some soul-searching.

