The US national football team on Tuesday, November 29, defeated the Iranian team in the third round match of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, reports “Sport-Express“.

The match was held at the El Tumama stadium and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the United States.

Midfielder Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 38th minute. In the fall, he sent the ball into the opponent’s goal, but was injured and left the field, but soon returned to the game.

After the third round, the England team, which scored seven points, is in the lead in Group B. The US team has scored five points and is second in the table. Teams of Iran (3 points) and Wales (1 point) complete their performances in the tournament.

The first match of the playoff stage will take place on December 3rd. In it, the United States will play against the Netherlands.

The day before, on November 28, the Iranian Football Federation filed a complaint with the International Football Federation against the US Football Federation. The reason for the complaint was that on the eve of the American Federation in its social networks published the flag of Iran without the emblem of the republic – a red sword and four crescents symbolizing the word “Allah”.

Later, the head coach of the US national football team Gregg Berhalter apologized for showing disrespect to the national flag of the country and noted that he was far from politics.