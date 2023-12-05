Justin Marks and Pitbull did it. The American team Trackhouse’s plan to double its commitment, adding the two wheels of MotoGP to the four wheels of NASCAR has now come to fruition. The team will take the place of the RNF team – forcefully excluded from the championship with a harsh statement from Dorna itself in recent days – and will be the new Aprilia customer team in 2024.

The official announcement was made in true US style with a great show in terms of communication and with great attention to the social aspect. It first appeared on the platform Twitter/X the official page of the new team, renamed Trackhouse MotoGP, which opened the proceedings with a rather eloquent tweet: “Transition to two wheels”. Then a special live broadcast began on the official channel of MotoGP itself with privileged guests Marks himself – co-founder of Trackhouse – and Massimo Rivola, top-class boss of Aprilia.

The livery revealed during the live video was also very effective, which is essentially characterized by a huge stars and stripes flag that occupies the entire fairing. During the presentation, reference was made several times to the very close bond that there has been in the past between the USA and the MotoGP and which this adventure by the Trackhouse team aims to strengthen.