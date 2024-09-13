Taiwan’s National Day ceremony in Taipei, October 2021: China has increased tensions in recent years | Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A US Navy SEAL team responsible for the operation that killed the then leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, Osama bin Laden, in Pakistan in 2011, is training for missions to help Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China, the Financial Times said in a report published on Thursday (12).

According to the British newspaper, Seal Team Six has been carrying out specific training for the rescue of Taiwan for more than a year at the unit’s headquarters in Dam Neck, Virginia Beach, about 250 kilometers southeast of Washington.

Officially, the Pentagon has not confirmed the information. A Defense Department spokesman told the Financial Times that US forces “prepare and train for a wide range of contingencies.”

Taiwan has been administered separately from mainland China since 1949, when the Nationalists, defeated by the Communists in the Chinese Civil War, took refuge on the island. Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province, to be reincorporated by 2049, when the end of the conflict will be one hundred years ago.

Taipei has frequently denounced Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s airspace and territorial waters, prompting the United States to increase military aid to the Taiwanese.