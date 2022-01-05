From September 2020 to December 2021, the new ownership spent over 300 million euros for the club, but the desire to invest to find solidity as a top team has by no means exhausted.
The team, the stadium, the club: these are the three “Ss” that will characterize Dan and Ryan Friedkin’s 2002 for Roma. Their presence in Trigoria, net of the physical one – they returned to the States for a few days of vacation during the holidays – is total and constant, the involvement also, with the huge investments at the base of everything.
