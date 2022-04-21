The Dutch team sprinters suffered a rare defeat at the Nations Cup in Glasgow. In recent years, unapproachable track cyclists in Scotland had to settle for a bronze medal.

The Netherlands did not appear in the strongest formation, because Jeffrey Hoogland was missing. Harrie Lavreysen, Sam Ligtlee, Tijmen van Loon and Roy van den Berg came into action on behalf of the Olympic champion, who set the third time in the heats. The French and Australians were faster and thus qualified for the battle for the gold. Australia eventually won. The Netherlands was clearly the boss in the consolation final against Poland.

The team sprinters have been in a class of their own in recent years. Last summer, they underlined their dominance by taking gold at the Tokyo Olympics. They are also world record holders and multiple world champions.

The Dutch team sprinters did take gold. Kyra Lamberink, Steffie van der Peet, Hetty van der Wouw and Laurine van Riessen were faster than Canada in the final.

The Nations Cup is the successor to the World Cup. The game in Glasgow is the first of the season.