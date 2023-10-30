The Russian eSports team Team Spirit became the winner of The International 2023 world championship in the Dota 2 discipline. The tournament with a prize fund of $3.1 million ended in Seattle in Washington state, USA.

In the grand final, Team Spirit defeated the European team Gladiators with a score of 3:0. Russian esports athletes will receive $1.4 million for winning the competition, and their opponents in the finals will receive $370 thousand.

The Russian BetBoom Team took 5th and 6th places, earning $102 thousand, Virtus Pro became 8th in the ranking ($78 thousand), and 9Pandas – 12th ($62 thousand).

Team Spirit included Russians Yaroslav Naydenov (Miposhka), Magomed Khalilov (Collapse), Denis Sigitov (Larl) and Ukrainians Ilya Mulyarchuk (Yatoro) and Miroslav Kolpakov (Mira). The e-sportsmen became the second team in the history of the tournament to take first place at The International World Championship for the second time, becoming two-time champions of the tournament.

The total amount of prize money earned by Team Spirit now amounts to more than $27 million. In 2021, Team Spirit became the winner of the Dota 2 tournament The International 10, receiving more than $18 million. The International has been held since 2011.

On August 28, the Computer Sports Federation (FKS) of Russia announced that the International Computer Sports Federation (IESF) allowed athletes from the Russian Federation to compete under the Russian flag. In addition, at the congress, the proposal of the Ukrainian Cybersport Federation (UESF) to suspend the membership of the FCC of the Russian Federation in the IESF was rejected.

Earlier, on August 4, it became known that the UESF imposed sanctions on four Ukrainian players for playing in teams with the Russians. The consequences for players after the imposition of sanctions were not specified.

On July 30, it became known that the Russian team Team Spirit became the winner in the international Dota 2 tournament Riyadh Masters. For three years it has been represented by two Ukrainians Ilya Mulyarchuk (Yatoro) and Miroslav Kolpakov (Mira).