The Russian esports team Team Spirit lost to the BOOM Esports team in the first round of the lower bracket of The International 2022 Dota 2 World Championship. This was reported on October 20 by the portal Сybersport.ru.

It is specified that the team of Yaroslav Naydenov took 13-16th place and earned more than $250,000.

In the next round of the tournament starting on October 21st, BOOM will face PSG.LGD in a knockout match.

In addition, it became known that the Chinese esportsman Lu Somnus Yao (also known as Maybe) from the Royal Never Give Up (RNG) team announced in his social networks that he would no longer play on the professional Dota 2 scene.

The esportsman released his statement right after the departure from The International 2022. RNG lost to the European Entity Gaming and took 13th-16th place.

The International 2022 playoffs run from 20 to 30 October. Participants will compete for a prize pool of over $16.9 million.

The Russian team Team Spirit became widely known in October last year when they won the Dota-2 World Championship. The team then received $18.2 million for the victory. The club came to the attention of many media and bloggers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated them on their victory.