“Team Söder” and “Team Laschet” are at “maischberger. the week ”as a guest. Topics are the Union’s K question and the nationwide emergency brake.

Update from April 15, 8.15 a.m .: Instead of CSU boss and potential chancellor candidate Markus Söder, Sandra Maischberger waited on her show with “Team Söder” and “Team Laschet” aka CSU digital minister Dorothee Bär and NRW state secretary Serap Guler (CDU). Both are close to the respective candidates, Maischberger announced right at the beginning. And makes it clear: It could be exciting. “Maischberger” provided a few additional sparks to the heated debate about who will win the race for the K question. Because during the talk, there was a lot going on between Bär, Guler and Maischberger.

“I am much more surprised because, after Mr Söder’s words on Sunday, I expected a slightly different attitude, after the presidium and then the entire federal executive board of the CDU did not unanimously, but very clearly, in favor of Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor “, Serap Guler starts. Dorothee Bär counters: “It is clear that the party presidencies are behind their own chairmen. But of course we also get a tremendous amount of support from the parliamentary group, from the population, from the grassroots, and of course that cannot be ignored. “

“Maischberger”: Dorothea Bär (CSU) and Serap Güler in heated discussion about the Union’s candidate for chancellor

Host Sandra Maischberger comments on Söder’s approach as “a breach of word”. Bär straddles right in between and disgusts the statement with “Not at all”. You have to see the mood within the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. And adds: “Yesterday we had one of the longest meetings we have ever had, and two thirds of the MPs actually spoke out in favor of Markus Söder. You can’t ignore that. “Guler, on the other hand, interjects that she understood Markus Söder differently on Sunday and refers to the urgent question of the Infection Protection Act:” The fact that the largest parliamentary group in the German Bundestag deals with personal debates for hours, she can do that she may, that should be, but to be honest, I found that yesterday, I think like many others, inappropriate. “And immediately throws in:” As a member of the CDU federal board, I find it an affront to dismiss this body as a back room. “

CSU politician Bär sees it differently and makes this unmistakably clear to Sandra Maischberger. Söder said “if the majority of the CDU decides for him” and not, as Maischberger points out, the committees. “You can’t ignore all the polls when 88 percent say that Markus Söder would be the better candidate for chancellor,” said the digital minister. But Maischberger sticks to the “agreed procedure” that Söder announced on Sunday that he would accept a vote from the CDU. Not understandable for Dorothee Bär. Güler also has a clear opinion: “Now, not only Dorothee Bär is trying to present Markus Söder’s statement differently than many others understood it.” The “survey logic of the CSU” does not reveal itself to her either, because would if you follow this, “then Markus Söder would not have been allowed to run again as Prime Minister in 2018”. And reminds us: Back then, “Markus Söder was by far the most unpopular Prime Minister”. Then laugh from Maischberger.

Bär reacts immediately: “This is now compared to apples and pears, because in 2018 there was no other candidate for prime minister. And: It’s a far too serious situation to dismiss the whole thing and say: Howgh, the presidium has decided, and now everyone has to jump. ”Clear words, both from“ Team Söder ”and“ Team Laschet ”on“ Maischberger ”on Wednesday evening.

The Union’s candidacy for Chancellor at Maischberger: Does the K-Question split the Union?

Update from April 15, 6 a.m .: Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor, Söder or Laschet? The debate is being followed with excitement nationwide. On Wednesday evening, the CSU boss was originally supposed to be at “maischberger. the week “be a guest. “Unfortunately Markus Söder couldn’t keep his word. He should actually be here, this morning he canceled ”, Sandra Maischberger begins the program.

First report from April 14th, 6 p.m .:

Cologne – At “maischberger. die Woche ”are guests on Wednesday at 10:50 pm on ARD, including the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder and the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. One of the topics will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Both the CDU chairman Armin Laschet and the CSU leader Markus Söder would be ready to run for the Union as candidate for chancellor in the federal election in September. The panel discussion will also address the nationwide emergency brake, which has met with criticism in the federal states and the opposition. In addition, the chances of the AfD in the federal election are also discussed. The party adopted the program for the federal election at its federal party congress on the weekend.

Other guests are Dorothee Bär (CSU), the Minister of State in the Federal Chancellery for Digitization, and Serap Güler (CDU), who is a member of the Federal Executive Committee of the Christian Democrats. In addition, the initiator of the Tübingen corona model project, Dr. Lisa Federle, the ARD stock exchange expert Anja Kohl, the capital correspondent of Süddeutsche Zeitung Cerstin Gammelin and the publisher of the European and columnist Wolfram Weimer part of the panel discussion.

A uniform federal emergency brake and the Union’s candidate for chancellor offer a lot to talk about

The Union’s K question and uniform measures to contain the third wave of infections by the federal government will certainly cause some discussions at Sandra Maischberger’s panel discussion. Especially since Markus Söder and Karl Lauterbach have also announced themselves. Söder wants to clarify in the conversation what makes him a suitable candidate for chancellor, reported the Weser courier.

In various surveys, CSU boss Söder is clearly ahead of Armin Laschet, but the CDU leadership has supported a candidate for chancellor by party leader Laschet with a large majority. However, the question of whether the K question divides the Union should also be dealt with. Karl Lauterbach, on the other hand, would like to talk about the planned federal emergency brake. The SPD health expert calls for the changes to the Infection Protection Act to be implemented quickly. (dp)

