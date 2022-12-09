Recently Ross Brawn has confirmed his decision to take a step back from his current duties within the world of Formula 1. The brilliant English engineer and manager therefore retires after an entire career spent in motorsport, having first achieved success with Benetton, Ferrari and his BrawnGP and then – after bringing the giant Mercedes back inside the Circus – having spent himself on improve F1 as a whole with the role of Managing Director. Many of the most recent innovations in the category, from the new technical regulation to the introduction of the budget cap, bear his signature.

Hence the news of Brawn’s ‘retirement’ – which also put an end to rumors of his own possible return to Ferrari with the role of team principal – has generated a reaction of great affection for him by all the bosses of the various stables present in the paddock. “I think we can only thank Ross for everything he has done for us teams and for Formula 1, not only in these years in which he has worked for F1, but throughout his career, I would say”the McLaren team principal said Andreas Seidl. “I think thanks to his work we have ended up with a great foundation for the future of Formula 1. I simply wish him all the best in his next chapter of life”added the German manager.

Compliments and greetings to Brawn also came from many other ‘team leaders’. “2022 regulations? I think this is the greatest compliment we can pay Ross – he has declared Gunther Steiner – Why it was he who put these regulations into effect. He was there when things needed to be stirred up and the success that Formula 1 has at the moment is partly due to him. It’s a team effort, but he was an important part of the team. So thank you Ross, and best wishes for the future”.

The Alpine boss also congratulated the former Ferrari strategy wizard Otmar Szafnauer: “We owe a lot to Ross. We have to say a big thank you to him. He has given a big hand to these regulations. I think we have achieved the level of entertainment we wanted. Now I wish him the best in whatever he wants to do – concluded the number one of the Enstone team – whether it’s fishing or whatever he likes. We are all working hard to make it to retirement day and we must congratulate him on having a fabulous career in Formula 1.”.