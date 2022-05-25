With the exception of some editions, the Monaco Grand Prix is one of those events that can be considered one of the ‘great classics’ of the Formula 1 world championship: a little for the tradition of the Principality and a little, above all, for the charm linked to this event, by far the most glamorous and chic of the whole calendar. However, with the passing of the years and with the simultaneous evolution of Formula 1, the GP seriously risks being excluded from the next championships.

The lack of spectacle in the race, and the increasingly strong candidacy of other venues – especially in America and Asia – would lead to an official exclusion that few, among drivers and teams, would like to attend. To avoid such an ending, several team principal they appealed to the organizers to be able to keep up with the times the city route. He also talked about it Christian HornerRed Bull team principal: “An F1 without a jewel like Monaco is unimaginable – commented – but everything evolves with time. For example, Wimbledon now has a roof when it rains. If Monaco were a new circuit on the calendar and we said to ourselves: “You will have the lowest rate of all circuits and cars will not be able to overtake”, it would never be accepted. We welcome Monaco only for its heritage and history. That’s all. If you stand still, you go backwards, and this applies to all aspects of sport ”.

A line of thinking that the Haas team principal also agrees, Günther Steiner: “Things change, we must always evolve and keep up with the times. We cannot live in the past. What Liberty is trying to do here, once again, is the right thing, but of course Monaco is very important for Formula 1 and it is a very good event, so I hope it can stay on the calendar ”. Slightly different the opinion of Frédéric Vasseurat the head of Alfa Romeo, who ‘recommends’ taking a cue from the example of Zandvoort: “Last year there was a big change in the Netherlands, and not only in terms of the show, but also for everything that revolves around the GP. I believe that Monaco will have to do the same, because it is important for us given its historical nature, but it cannot remain old-fashioned, as it is for all the other GPs ”.