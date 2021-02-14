Melbourne (AFP)

Austrian Dominic Thiem, ranked third in the world, came out of the fourth round of the Australian Open tennis championship, the first of the Grand Slam championships, within the “Grand Slam”, with a bitter loss by three sets against Bulgarian Gregor Dimitrov 4-6, 4-6 and 0-6, in the fourth round in Melbourne.

It took the Bulgarian, the world-ranked 18th, only two hours to beat the American champion, Flushing Meadows, and the runner-up of the Australian championship last year. And he settles the result in his favor.

It is the fourth time that Dimitrov has reached the quarter-finals, knowing that his best result was reaching the semi-finals in 2017, when he lost a remarkable match against Rafael Nadal.

“I feel great, every season you play a game in which you feel that everything is going in your favor, and this is what happened,” Dimitrov said.

“I did what I needed to do against my competitors, especially in terms of high concentration,” he added. Dominic is an exceptional player.

As for Tim, he said: “I am not a machine, it is just that I had a bad day. And I have some physical problems as a result of the last match, but I do not want to find excuses, and when you are not ready 100 percent at this level, then a result like the current one may happen.

Dimitrov will meet in the quarter-finals with the Russian Aslan Karatsev, the qualifier, who achieved a heavy surprise by defeating Canadian Felix Oger Al-Yassim in five sets 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in his first participation in the Australian championship, and the Bat Karatsev is the first player in 25 years to reach the quarter-finals in his debut in the Australian Championship.