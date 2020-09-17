The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to ban Abdul Latif Ayubi. Abdul Latif, 40, is the owner of the Kabul Eagles team in Afghanistan’s Shapagija Cricket League. He has been banned for misbehaving with staff. The funny thing is that Abdul Latif made his T20 debut in this league and played a match. He has been banned only after playing a match.

This happened during a domestic T20 tournament (Shapagija Cricket League) of Afghanistan Cricket Board. The tournament started in 2013. It consists of six teams. The names of these six teams are Miss Ninek Knights, Band-e-Aamir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders Fighting.

Abdul Latif Ayubi is the owner of the Kabul Eagles in this league and he made his debut as a player this year. He made his T20I debut on 13 September against the Spine home Tigers. According to reports, Ayubi had some debate with the commentator, after which the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) banned him after one match.

The ACB has confirmed this through its social media handle. The ACB tweeted, Abdul Latif Ayubi, owner of The Kabul Eagles franchise, has been banned from joining the rest of the tournament. Simultaneously, the ACB has imposed a fine of 30,000 AFN (Afghan currency) on them for misconduct of staff or players for violation of Articles 9 and 18 of the Code of Discipline. This includes using foul language and harming property. “

@TheKabulEagles franchise owner Ab.Latif Ayobi is banned from attending the remainder of # Etisalat4GSCL2020 & fined 30000 AFNs for violation of Articles 9 & 18 of the ACB Disciplinary Code which deals with misbehavior with Staff or players, using foul language & damaging property. – Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 14, 2020

Abdalu Latif Ayubi conceded 16 runs in an over in this match. The Tigers had scored 142 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. At the same time, the Eagles achieved the target in 17.5 overs and won the match.

Congratulations to @TheKabulEagles on becoming Shpageeza Cricket League champions! 4 They beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 9 runs to secure the trophy 🎉 🎥 Watch the winning moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/TDLA5uOV5C – ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2020

Let us know that a total of 15 matches are to be played including the tournament finals and it was finalized on 16 September. In the final match, the Kabul Eagles won the Shapagija Cricket League title. The Kabul Eagles won the trophy by defeating the Miss-A-Annek Knights by nine runs in the final match.