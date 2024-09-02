Team order McLaren, Norris skips: “The team decides”

The papaya rules

The two McLaren drivers had said it before the race, declaring that they were “free to run“. He confirmed it Landon Norris after the Monza GP, despite all the regret for yet another pole position not converted into a victory and instead transformed into a third place that was more bitter than sweet: “This season we have shown that we work well together”the Englishman declared at a press conference.

The topic on the table is obviously that of the team orderdeclined – using McLaren jargon – in the “papaya rules”. For now Oscar Plates has never helped Lando Norris in the pursuit that the Englishman is leading to Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings. Indeed, at Monza Piastri directly attacked Norris at the Variante della Roggia, snatching first place from him on the first lap and even making him vulnerable to an attack by Charles Leclerc, very quick at the start to take advantage of the duel between the two MCL38s.

Relationships to manage

Speaking to journalists though Norris reiterated that he did not want to ask for special treatment for himself‘passing’ the issue to the top of his team: “It’s not up to me to decide. It’s up to the team“, said Norris, who on the one hand would obviously appreciate full support, but on the other appeared aware of Piastri’s legitimate desire to play his chances in the race. “I think we are still working well together – added the Englishman – We are still helping each other and I think this year we have shown time and again that we work well together as a team and that we are the best team on the grid.“. Words that also seem very ‘political’.

But Norris is aware that the first to ‘help himself’ must be himself and for now it is not always doing so: “I still believe we can do it – concluded the British rider, winner of two GPs so far this year – the pace is obviously great. I still think that today we are probably close, if not the best car. When you fight for a championship, you want every little thing and I am doing everything I can. The best way is to simply win races. I failed this time because of some nonsense. So, yes, this theme [la gestione dei team order] It’s for the team, not for me“.