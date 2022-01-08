In the history of F1, no rivalry has had more media and historical prominence than the dualism that between the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s contrasted Ayrton Senna And Alain Prost. Their confrontation has transcended the limits of motoring and sport in general, resulting almost in the epic. But it all began (also) from a team order not respected.

The context – Senna and Prost are returning from their first year as teammates. A championship dominated by McLaren, who won 15 wins in 16 races, and which saw the Brazilian win at the end of the year. There have been duels on the track between the two rivals, but the relationship on a human level is not yet reduced to a minimum. The second race of 1989 took place in Imola and the Woking team had to avenge the defeat they suffered in Brazil, where Mansell’s Ferrari won by surprise in the first historic race held with the semi-automatic gearbox.

The race – The signs of qualification are extremely clear. Senna wins pole position with two tenths of a margin on Prost. The opponents are very far away. The third – Mansell himself – is over 1.6 seconds behind. The race kicks off with the two red and white cars making a void behind them, with the Brazilian in command. After three laps the terrifying accident involving Gerhard Berger at the Tamburello corner required the red flag and the suspension of the race. Saved the Austrian pilot from the flames, we leave again. The race, however, is shortened by three laps, with a new start and the final classification drawn up on the basis of the sum of the times of the first three laps with the remaining 55.

The team-order – Here the crime takes place. Before the race, the two drivers had in fact agreed to avoid fighting during the first lap. Who would have been in front of the start would not have suffered attacks from his companion at the Tosa curve, the first real overtaking point on the track. In the first start, Senna took a better start and Prost took a queue. On the second way, however, the reverse happens and the Professor is in front. However, Senna violates the pact, attacking and passing Prost right to Tosa. The reigning champion wins the race, while the Frenchman comes second, furious with his box mate.

The after – From this point on, the relationship between the two becomes practically irremediable. Senna defends himself, claiming that there was no agreement, while Prost has the support of John Hogan, the Marlboro man, at the time the main sponsor of McLaren, who confirms the French version of events. The season, characterized by a fierce duel – on the track and in words – between the two teammates, will end with the infamous Suzuka accident, which will lead to the disqualification of Senna and the conquest of the third world title by Prost. At the end of the year, the transalpine will leave McLaren, marrying into Ferrari.

Are there any other controversial team orders that you remember and want to report to us? Do it in the comments section!