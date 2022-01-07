In the last decade, the explosion of interest in the media for communications between boxes and drivers has led to the ‘discovering’ practically live of any team orders within a team. But that of team order is a characteristic that motorsport has brought with it since the beginning. A forgotten but particularly sensational case was the one involving Alfa Romeo in 1951 French GP.

The context – On 1 July 1951 the French Grand Prix was held in Reims, the fourth round of the F1 World Championship. In fact, the third, given that the Indianapolis 500 – at the time part of the world championship calendar – saw almost exclusively drivers from the United States present on the grid. Leader of the standings was the reigning champion, the Italian Giuseppe Farina, 12 points strong, against 10 of box mate Fangio. The Ferrari driver Ascari – the main ‘external’ opponent at the Biscione – was at six. At the time, a win was worth eight points, but at the end of the year there were only the four best results of the eight scheduled races.

The race – The three – Fangio, Farina and Ascari – all start from the front row. On the tenth lap the first twist came, with Ascari’s Ferrari stopping due to a gearbox problem, after leading the first eight laps of the race. At the same time, however, Fangio’s Alfa Romeo # 4 also begins to accuse of trouble, which crashes to the rear leaving the way clear for a four-way duel between two Ferraris, driven by Gonzalez and Villoresi, and two Alphas, with Farina and Fagioli at the wheel.

The team-order – If Farina is, however, one of the two spearheads of the team, Fagioli is in his first race of the season, after having played five races the previous year and finishing third in the championship. During the 24th lap, however, his 159 # 8 was stopped in the pits and the Italian was made to get out of the car. In fact, the regulation at the time provided that two or more drivers could share the same vehicle during the race, then dividing the score eventually obtained. Alfa thus opts to put Fangio back in the car, who comes back from fourth place and wins, also collecting the additional point for the fastest lap. Five points for him then and four for Fagioli. Curiously, Ferrari also made a similar maneuver, stopping Gonzalez at lap 42 and putting Ascari back on track for the last 35 laps.

The after – The success – albeit halved – allows Fangio to jump to the top of the championship with a point of margin over Farina, ‘only’ fifth under the checkered flag. Fagioli, on the other hand, reacts very badly to the extreme move of the Biscione, so much so that he retires from F1. In fact, Reims will be his last GP in his career. At the end of the year Fangio won the world title – the first for him – with six points over Ascari and seven over Gonzalez. Paradoxically, however, the victory in the middle is one of the results that are discarded in the final count.

