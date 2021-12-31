Often when one thinks of the team orders given within a team, one’s mind runs to the great teams, which have made the history of this sport, and to the often very balanced battles for the conquest of the world title. However, this is not always the case. The historic double from the ‘little’ Jordan in the unforgettable 1998 Belgian GP.

The context – At Spa-Francorchamps, on August 30, the 13th and fourth last round of the 1998 F1 World Championship will take place. All eyes are on Hakkinen-Schumacher and McLaren-Ferrari head-to-head. The Finn leads the drivers’ standings with a seven-point margin over his rival and also starts from pole position, while the Kaiser on his favorite track is only fourth. Among them, in addition to David Coulthard’s ‘usual’ second McLaren, is Damon Hill’s Jordan, at the best qualifying of the year. The former world champion doesn’t know it, but his will be a starring race.

The race – Sunday on the Ardennes a deluge of biblical proportions strikes and everything happens in the race. A devastating accident on the descent leading to Eau Rouge, triggered by Coulthard’s McLaren, crashes three quarters of the starting grid, causing a red flag that lasts for hours and forces four drivers not to be able to restart. However, chaos is not lacking even at the second start, with the duelists for the title, Schumacher and Hakkinen, touching each other. McLaren has the worst, which turns around and is overwhelmed by Herbert’s Sauber. For the Finn it is the retirement, for Schumacher the chance to move to the top of the championship standings. The German passes Hill, who jumped to the lead by surprise, during the eighth lap and then greets the company. Behind, an elimination race allows Ralf, Michael’s brother, on the second Jordan, to climb up to third place. On lap 25 of 44 Eddie Jordan’s two cars are in second and third place. But then the unthinkable happens: Schumacher collides with Coulthard’s McLaren while dubbing, disintegrating the front right suspension and eliminating himself from the race.

The team-order – At this point the two yellow single-seaters are first and second, one step away from capturing the first success in the history of the team, at the 127th Grand Prix of life. But now the duel moves between Hill and Ralf. The young Schumacher, about to leave the team, in fact quickly makes up the gap on his boxmate, pushing wildly under the water and taking himself to the tail of the twin car. At this point the more experienced Hill ‘invokes’ the intervention of the team. “Listen to me: if the two of us compete, we could end up with nothing – warns the 1996 champion – so it’s up to Eddie. If we don’t compete with each other, we have the opportunity to go first and second “. From Jordan the reaction is immediate and Schumacher is warned to lift his foot: “Ralf, you can’t get past Damon. This is a team order“. The German initially does not respond, causing the Jordan pit wall to shake a lot. But then he accepts the agreement and queues up with his partner without attacking him.

The after – Eddie Jordan thus wins his first race as a constructor in F1, also hitting the only double in the history of the team. For Hill this is the 22nd and last success; finally, for Ralf Schumacher, the second podium in his career. Thanks to this double, Jordan will be able to reassemble Benetton in the final part of the season, finishing in fourth place in the constructors’ standings.

Are there any other controversial team orders that you remember and want to report to us? Do it in the comments section!