The candidate for president of Venezuela's main opposition coalition, María Corina Machado, launched this Tuesday (20) a campaign command in Miami, in the south of Florida, which will serve as the headquarters in the United States of what she called a “great cause in favor of an orderly transition” in the South American country.

“Today we have the most important days of our lives ahead of us,” said the opposition leader in a recorded message, broadcast at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, which hosted the campaign team's inauguration ceremony, called With Venezuela in the USA (in translation free).

In the video message, Machado highlighted the “special responsibility of the team in the US to add Venezuelans, Latin Americans and North Americans to the great movement that seeks to put an end to this tyranny and move towards an orderly transition.”

“The process of democratic reconstruction is unstoppable,” said the opposition leader, who asked not to doubt the strength of the coalition, especially since the “heroic October 22 primary (elections)”, in which she was elected with an overwhelming majority.

“The regime tried to believe that we cannot defeat them and that we have to resign ourselves to a Venezuela that is disappearing, that is being destroyed,” he declared.

For Machado, the next general elections in Venezuela “represent a huge opportunity and, for this reason, it is necessary to make the international community trust in the strength of the Venezuelan people.”

“Rarely in history has the fate of future generations depended on what we do in the coming days, it is a monumental responsibility,” he said.

The main objective of this campaign office will be to promote voting abroad, although, in the specific case of the USA, Venezuelans living in that country will not be able to vote in the July 28 elections, as there is no embassy or consulate.

The former parliamentarian, elected in primaries as the presidential candidate of the United Democratic Platform (PUD), the largest opposition bloc, received a sanction that prevents her from holding public office, therefore she will not be able to register to run, a process that will take place between 21 and March 25th.

On Sunday (17), Machado blamed dictator Nicolás Maduro for “very serious violations” of agreements signed in the period leading up to the elections on July 28.

In a video message, she accused the Chavista leader, who is seeking reelection for a third term, of obstructing the electoral process, making it “almost impossible to send international observation missions” or of arresting, in recent days, opponents, who the Public Ministry (MP) accuses him of alleged plans to assassinate Chávez's successor.

Machado recalled that the government and the PUD agreed, in October last year, on a roadmap for the elections, which included the free choice of candidates and international observation, aspects that, according to her, are not being fulfilled.

Also this Tuesday (19), the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela approved the final part of the Organic Law for the Defense of Guyana Essequiba, a territory targeted by Caracas' claims. One of the articles provides for ineligibility for anyone supporting Guyana in the dispute.